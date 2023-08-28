Several warring gangs from Hanover Park have agreed to make peace as residents continue to make their stemme dik. On Sunday, hundreds of residents joined by members of the Pagad G-Force once again marched to gang strongholds in the area.

Last Sunday more than 3 000 mense took to the streets to demand a ceasefire between rival gangs and for merchants to stop their drug dealing. The marches came after residents pleaded for assistance as they no longer want to live in an environment where they “have to duck and dive from gang bullets all day”. The large group, under the watchful eye of the police, gathered on Freedom Square from where they made their way to “Markie”, a prominent member of the Americans gang.

The group demanded that the Americans make peace with their rivals, the Mongrels. Two Americans gangsters accompanied the crowd as they entered their enemy territory to find a solution to the ongoing shootings. Members of the two rival gangs, who all covered their faces, then made a peace pact.

Accompanied crowd: Americans gangsters took part. As the march continued through the streets of Hanover Park, the crowd grew as they approached the strongholds of gangs like the Dollar Kids, Laughing Boys and OTFs (Only The Family). All of them agreed to make peace in Hanover Park. However, when the group entered the territory of the Inglorious Gang Bastards (IGBs) only one of their members was present as the others had fled from the area.

The skollie was told that the gang should stop robbing people passing through the area and that if any of them are spotted, they would have to face the wrath of the community. Moulana Toha Rodrigues, who spearheaded the march, said: “All the rival gangs surrendered, but there are processes in place that need to be followed to maintain the peace.” But not even an hour after the march ended, reports of gunshots in Solent Court were circulating on WhatsApp crime groups.

Raised his concerns: Moulana Toha Rodrigues. Picture: Byron Lukas Aziza Hendricks, 67, a resident from Hanover Park for the past 24 years, said it is sad to see how innocent children are being killed in the area. “Hulle (gangsters) rob ook die mense en dit is baie hartseer. However, it is an honour to see how the people stepped in, alhamdulillah,” she said. JOINED: Aziza Hendricks, 67, a resident from Hanover Park. Picture: Byron Lukas The Pagad G-Force gave all the gangs a final warning that peace should remain in Hanover Park.