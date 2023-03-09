An 18-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a teen girl at gunpoint next to a church in Wesbank appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested five days after the shocking story was reported in the Daily Voice. The survivor said she thought her life was going to end on the day she was raped in the next to the New Apostolic Church in Main Road.

According to the teen, the incident happened on February 27 at about 7am, while she was on her way back home from fetching money at a friend’s house. TRAUMA: This meisie violated in Wesbank. The traumatised girl said not even passers-by could help her as the perpetrator held her down by her neck, forcing her to undress and raping her before making off with the money she had gone to fetch earlier. She said her rapist had threatened her and the passers-by with a gun and a knife.

At court, women and child activists gathered to make sure their presence was felt. Bahieya Jackson, the founder of New Beginning Women Empowerment, said law enforcement officers busted the suspect on Friday at a well-known pella pos. “He was badly beaten by his own people. He was recognised by the clothes he had on because he was wearing the exact same outfit the girl described,” Bahieya explained.

“She specifically knew the takkies and the shorts.” SCENE: Girl was raped near this church. Jackson said when she went to the selle to check if it was in fact the suspect, she found the young man tjanking snot en trane. “I wanted to know what he would’ve done if the girl had in fact told him she knew him, because that’s when he cocked the gun, was he gonna kill her?”