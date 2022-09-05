Tears flowed in Lavender Hill over the weekend as an 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting aimed at his gang boss father. The hartseer family of Jordan Calvin Brown say they watched in disbelief as he was carried out in a body bag alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson, 42.

According to a witness, the Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary was visiting his father at a house in Shepherd Way when a gunman walked inside and fired a klomp bullets at Nelson and another man before turning the gun on Jordan. SAD SIGHT: Mense watch as Jordan Calvin Brown’s body gets wheeled away. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the shooting and says police were called shortly after 2pm. “A 42-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were shot and fatally wounded, and another male injured.

“The injured victim was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive can be gang-related.” Jordan’s oupa Calvin, 51, explains that he did not live with his father, while his mother was at work at the time of the shooting.

“Jordan lived here with his mother and his parents are not married and not together,” he says. “She was at work when someone called her and she informed the family and we immediately went to the scene. We don’t know how the shooting happened.” Calvin says the family is devastated by Jordan’s death as they had high hopes for the budding soccer star.

GRIEF: Family and neighbours at the scene in Lavender Hill. Picture: Leon Knipe “He was a lovable child and spoke to everyone. He loved soccer and cars and was recently playing for Jamestown United,” he adds. “He loved cars with two [exhaust] pipes and his mother recently bought a car and was going to surprise him. “I am angry but I am also forgiving because that is what God wants from us.

“As a family we don’t believe in retaliation because he was an innocent child and we are not involved in anything. We believe justice must be served." Police and neighbours at the scene in Lavender Hill. Picture: Leon Knipe When the Daily Voice visited Nelson’s home his relatives declined to comment on the shooting but admitted that he was the leader of the Fast Guns gang in Lavender Hill. A relative, who asked not to be named, said they were hartseer about Jordan’s death and believed the shooter should have sent him out of the room to save his life.