A self-confessed skollie from Mitchells Plain had the Western Cape High Court confused on Thursday as he used gang taal while testifying against rival gang members in the murder trial of Denushe Witbooi. Graham Phillips of the Dixie Boys gang in Eastridge was testifying against rival gang members Dillon Claasen, Adrian Hendricks and Leeroy Wilson, who are accused of murdering Witbooi and two others.

The trio face 12 charges. SHOT IN CAR: Denushe Witbooi, 25, killed According to the indictment, their reign of terror stretched from January 2017 until they were busted for Denushe’s murder in August 2019. Phillips told the court that several months before Denushe’s murder, Dillon shot and killed Junaid Paulse.

He says on 7 December 2018, Paulse driving a Corsa Lite, told him to accompany him to a local smokkie in the Ghetto Kids turf amid a ceasefire between local gangs. “I was in Squirrel Crescent and that is known as Die Bos and that is the grounds of the Dixie Boys. When I went inside to buy our stuff, Maruwaan came out and said Dillon is also here and Paulse just said okay. I had to stand in a queue and I just heard a klomp skote and my mind was on Paulse because he was our ‘Band’.” The confused judge questioned what a “Band” was and Phillips said: “Hy was onse leier. Hy het die vrag getrek.”

Phillips also got kwaad and accused Dillon of showing him “nommers” as he testified. An angry Dillon lifted notes he was making and accused Phillips of lying. Under cross examination, Phillips admitted that he never saw the person who shot Paulse but he heard Dillon was the shooter.