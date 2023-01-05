An alleged killer who was released on just R1 000 bail by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court is back behind bars after being fingered as the gunman who fired at mense in Parkwood. The 23-year-old was busted by Grassy Park police on Wednesday morning amid widespread shootings in the Cape Flats community.

Station commander Dawood Laing says the skollie, who is a member of the Six Bobs gang, was gevang after cops embarked on a manhunt. “On Tuesday there were widespread shootings in Parkwood. It was all across the area but there were no injuries,” explains Laing. “The officers interviewed residents who identified the suspect and because we have profiles on all the gangs and all the gunmen, we set out to the various addresses looking for him.”

TAKEN: Gun was confiscated. On Wednesday morning, Laing says, cops raided a council flat in Denise Court where they caught the skollie dik deurie slaap but ready to shoot at them. “They went to the flat in Denise Court and found him sitting on the bed. “The officer noted that he was busy with something by his hip and immediately grabbed his hand and discovered the firearm. He was arrested and officers found three live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber,” Laing adds.

He says while profiling the skollie at the cop shop they discovered he had been arrested and released from Pollsmoor after being granted R1 000 bail. “He is facing a charge at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for the murder of a rival gang member,” Laing adds. “He is accused of shooting and killing a member of the Mongrels gang and was granted R1 000 bail.