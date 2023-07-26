There was chaos in Tafelsig on Tuesday, as learners were seen running for their lives. This after at least seven shootings were reported over the weekend.

In a video shared on social media, panicked pupils from Tafelsig High School could be seen jumping over the school gate after a rumour spread that gangsters were on the premises. However, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says it was a false alarm. “The school was not closed. Unfortunately though, due to this false communication, it resulted in some disruption,” Hammond added.

“The school requested police visibility outside the school as a precautionary measure. There is alleged gang activity in the community. “There was, however, no gang activity in the school grounds, as alleged by the sms that was shared.” Veronique “Benji” Williams told the Daily Voice that the area has been “chaotic” since the weekend’s shootings.

“Tafelsig is so tense and it’s so unfair towards the little children and innocent people to be living like this, where grown-ups and young men are running around openly with guns,” she said. “Something will need to be done. Our people are being held hostage by this fear.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a double murder in Bayern Munich Street on Sunday, and another murder in Rita Street on Friday, are being investigated.