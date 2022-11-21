A gang girlfriend from New Horizons who aided her tjommies in pulling off a hijacking is behind bars after a month-long search. The 27-year-old woman, who escaped death amid a shootout between skollies and armed security guards, got a rude awakening on Friday morning as cops caught her hiding in her home.

Nearly a month after the community rioted following the shootout, the vrou who allegedly runs with members of the Six Bobs gang was found as residents piemped her to police. At the time, Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing explained that a security company had tracked a stolen vehicle to New Horizons. As they followed the car occupied by a group of skollies they came under fire in Umbrella Bird Road and were robbed of a firearm.

The K9 unit responded to the shootout and the bandiete again opened fire on them, resulting in the death of a gang member inside the car. Angry mense rioted and attacked cops and even punctured the tyres of police vehicles to ensure they were trapped, but Laing said the woman was key to the incident. ENCOUNTER: Cop Dawood Laing. Pictures: Supplied “What happened was there was a woman in the car who was not hurt but was apparently carried away from the scene by a leading figure in the Six Bobs gang.