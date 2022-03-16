After spending half of his life leading a gang in Heideveld, Shewaan “RichInMind” Jumat says he managed to escape thug life and is now using his life story to motivate youngsters to stay away from crime.

The 32-year-old dad, who led the Timberlands gang, made the decision to change after realising that there was more to life than making easy cash.

“It was the only way of life I knew and I never lacked anything but when another gang gave me an ultimatum to join them or die, I knew I wanted neither,” he says.

“Their philosophy was violence, killing, stealing, smoking and rape.

“All I was about was selling drugs and making money. I couldn't bring myself to spill blood or hurt anyone.

“I thought of my kids and my mom, I kept asking myself if that was a legacy I wanted to leave.”

“At this time my friends turned on me, waiting for an opportunity to execute me.

“I stopped operating, I stayed away from everyone and instead of moving merchandise, I started making videos.

“I have run out of cash, but I sleep at night. I can walk in the streets without fear.

“I now do freelance videography and give motivational talks on the Cape Flats.

“I want to give our youth something I lacked, and that is mentorship and guidance.

MENTORSHIP: Shewaan with children in the area

“I was a smart kid but got bullied at school until the age of 14, so I came up with an idea of gathering friends, calling them Timberlands and giving them rules.

“All that time I still dreamt of becoming a social worker so I went to UWC in 2008 but I didn't fit in, everyone mocked me, so I quit after 10 months.

“If only I had guidance, my life would have been better but the only role models were drug dealers.”

He is now a proud dad of two and a role model to those who believe he is a changed man.

[email protected]