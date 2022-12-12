A gang boss from Lotus River is behind bars after allegedly issuing threats to his baby mama and sending skollies to the area where she lives. Grassy Park police say the man, who is the leader of the Dog Pounds gang, ended up in the dog box when cops pounced on him during early morning raids on Friday.

“The mother of his child came to the station to report that he had threatened her in the week. They are no longer together and she has been granted a protection order against him. “He came to her house to threaten her if she did not let him see his child, and a domestic violence case was registered,” explains station commander Dawood Laing. He says on Friday morning, cops arrived at the man’s home and arrested him and spotted a skollie near his baby mama’s house.

“After we got him we saw his henchman standing around in Blesbok Road and proceeded to charge him for violating the protection order as this is a serious offence. “He was warned by the courts to stay away from her but did not listen and this shows how the gang think they are above the law. “Not long afterwards she came to the station and said she wanted to pull back the case. We refused because he is a notorious gang leader and has the ability to harm her and the child,” Laing says.