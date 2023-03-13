Three alleged gang hitmen from Parkwood have been sent to the mang after being caught within minutes of skote ringing out in the Cape Flats community. The trio, who may not yet be named, made their first appearance in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were busted fleeing a crime scene on Wednesday night.

Cape Town 12/3/2023 The silver VW Polo was fleeing the scene and officers chased them down .Three alleged gang hitmen from Parkwood have been sent to the mang after being caught within minutes of shots ringing out in the Cape Flats community.The trio, who may not yet be named, made their first appearance in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday after they were busted fleeing a crime scene on Wednesday night.pic supplied “They stopped the Polo and found them in possession of a pistol with one round of ammunition inside as they had just opened fire.” Laing added that during the same time, a high-ranking member of the Six Bobs gang was killed in a hit and cops are now investigating the trio for this shooting as well. “‘Chucky’ of the Six Bobs was shot and killed and that is a murder docket. The shooting in Dove Road is an attempted murder and the shootings took place in the same time frame which is an indication that they may be behind both, but the investigation is at a sensitive stage right now.”