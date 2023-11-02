A dom skollie who pleaded not guilty to the murder of one of Cape Town’s most notorious gang bosses has been sentenced to life behind bars by the Western Cape High Court. Despite denials about his role in the horrific shooting of Hard Livings gang boss Ebrahiem “Hiema” Ismail at a filling station in Kenilworth, Ricardo de Kock was found guilty and handed the same sentence as his co-accused, who opted to plead guilty.

Last year, Keenan van Rooyen, Jeremy van Wyk and Jevon Loggenstein were sentenced to a combined 100 years in prison after they admitted to carrying out a revenge attack in Doncaster Road. The group were arrested minutes after the brazen shooting on 6 April 2019 following a car chase. BRAZEN ATTACK: The murder at a Kenilworth filling station. CCTV FOOTAGE The murder was captured on CCTV and showed Hiema being shot 17 times in the head and chest while inside his larney blue BMW. In the shocking footage, Hiema is seen parked at the petrol pump when a man in a grey hoodie runs up and starts firing at him through the passenger window.

A second man fires through the driver’s window, and a third man fires some last shots before they flee in a getaway car. However, they were busted minutes later following a chase and shootout with security companies and cops. SHOT: HL gangster Ebrahiem ‘Hiema’ Ismail. File photo At the time, Hiema was a well-known mert from Bokmakierie who had been embroiled in a bitter turf war with the Vikings gang.

Police revealed that his murder was in retaliation for the killing of alleged mert Shafiek “Fiekie Viking” Meyer, 42, who had been shot dead outside a mosque three weeks prior. According to a source, the trio admitted that they were members of the Vikings gang and that they knew Hiema had a “weakness for women” and used an Athlone vrou to lure him to the garage on the day of his murder. They had allegedly stalked him the entire day, waiting for an opportunity to ambush him.

The woman had asked Hiema to meet up for a romantic encounter and they arranged for her to be picked up at the garage. The case was investigated by the Anti-Gang Unit and the judge sentenced Van Rooyen to 30 years for murder, 10 years for the possession of a firearm and five years for ammunition. Van Wyk was sentenced to 18 years for murder and five years for gun charges, while Loggenstein, who was the driver, received life in prison for murder and one year for reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest.