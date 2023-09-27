Residents fear a new gang war will break out in Manenberg after an alleged hitman from the Hard Livings gang was gunned down on Tuesday. The murder comes less than two weeks after the dik dinge shook hands and agreed to make peace following months of bloodshed in the community.

Residents say they got a skrik when skote rang out in Thames Walk. According to the mother of Jason “Oupa” Arendse, 28, he left his home shortly after 7am, not knowing he was marked for death. WIPED OUT: Jason “Oupa” Arendse, 28. Picture supplied “He was on his way to Philippi for a case involving the mother of his children. He got ready and I asked him if it was safe for him because he is an HL and he told me it’s fine because there is mos peace in Manenberg and that is when he went out and they shot him,” Christine, 49, said.

“I don’t know where he was shot but he thought there was peace, we all did. “He did spend time in prison and then he got a buite straf for a case of a firearm and bullets.” SCENE: Arendse’s body in Thames Walk, Manenberg. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at 8.05am in Thames Walk, Manenberg, where a 28-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“Manenberg police attended to a complaint of a shooting incident where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. A murder case was registered for investigation”. Oupa’s girlfriend, Mareldia Jennet, 26, told the Daily Voice that his death would spark a war.

“It’s going to be a gang fight now due to these happenings.” Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum is disappointed, and warns mense to be vigilant. “We took them [the gangsters] at their word and that may sound stupid to the community, but the last two weeks were very rustig,” she said.