Four Lavender Hill skollies, suspected of trying to carry out a gang hit near Lotus River, are locked up after slim residents reported their suspicious activities. Grassy Park Saps commander Dawood Laing praised the mense and says the skurke, who belong to the Flakkas gang from Lavender Hill and Hillview, were stopped before they could go ahead with their evil plans.

He says on Tuesday afternoon, the gang was spotted by residents in Zeekoe Road while driving a red VW Polo. “The residents called the police and reported that the vehicle was behaving suspiciously,” he says. “They literally just parked their car in the road and then got into a white Renault and drove off.

BUST: The Renault Sandero near Lotus River. Picture supplied “Cops arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle and kept a close eye from a distance.” Laing says shortly afterwards, the group returned and cops followed the two vehicles as they drove down 5th Avenue. “They were pulled over and another team sent out to assist,” he says.

“Both vehicles, consisting of four males, were searched and this is when the suspicions that they were up to something were confirmed. “Officers found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine near the gear lever of the Renault and all four were arrested. “It is suspected that they had planned to carry out a hit because that is normally when extended magazines are used.”

SEIZED: The 9mm pistol. Picture supplied Laing says while profiling the group, it was confirmed that they are members of the Flakkas gang who also had links to the 27s prison gang, but says the intended target is still unknown. It was also discovered that one of the skollies is the same suspect who tried to kill a Grassy Park cop in April. At the time, cops revealed that the sergeant was lucky to be alive after the gunman stood over him, pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger.

SPOTTED: The Red VW Polo. Picture supplied However, the gun jammed and the brave cop got up and ran after the bandiet. “Now you see, they get bail and just come out to kill again. There are no consequences for their crimes. “These four will go to Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the firearm and we will continue to investigate what they were up to.