The murder of an alleged gang hitman in Mitchells Plain on Monday has the community of Rocklands panicking. Police say the 33-year-old man was shot once in the head by suspects on foot in Silver Street, around 11.20am while standing in the road.

According to a source, the victim died on the scene. “The shooting stems from gang members changing from the Americans, which is the stronghold on that side of Rocklands, to join a new gang known as the Inglourious Basterds (IGBs). This resulted in a turf war as well,” the source said. CONCERNED: Valerie Moses. Picture: Leon Knipe No one in the area was willing to comment, which community crime-fighter Valerie “Val” Moses says is common.

“There is a fear of backlash towards them. The community is also worried that there might be a sudden flare-up in violence because of this shooting, nobody knows who is next and where it might happen because that is how this system works,” she added. Moses says the shooting has shocked residents since Rocklands has been quiet for a while. “The last murder was reported in the beginning of September, where the body of a man was found on a field in Lightning Road, this wasn’t gang-related, though, so I can say there is a worry [of retaliation],” Val said.