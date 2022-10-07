An alleged gang-related shooting ground traffic to a halt on the M5 in Retreat on Thursday. Two gunmen fired a hail of bullets along the highway, killing a suspected gang boss from Kraaifontein after he left Pollsmoor Prison.

Shortly before 1pm, a larney black Mercedes belonging to the alleged dik ding of the 27s gang rolled in the road after over 40 skote were fired at it. Within minutes, cops from Grassy Park and Steenberg police stations swarmed the scene, before cutting off all access to the M5 at the Retreat Road intersection. HIT: Retreat Road intersection. Picture supplied A source says that on arrival, cops found the gang boss, known as “Ameer”, dead in the passenger seat after he was hit in the head and neck, while his henchman in the backseat – known as Juvie – also died.

The source says that the driver of the Merc appeared nervous as he was questioned by cops and became upset when they quizzed him on his gang affiliations. According to the Daily Voice source, the two dead men are members of the 27s gang in Kraaifontein and are linked to slain gang boss William “Red” Stevens, who was assassinated last year. “That Mercedes was followed by a silver Audi that had three people in it,” the source says.

“The dik ding and his people had gone to visit prisoners at the Medium A section at Pollsmoor Prison, who are awaiting trial. “According to the driver, they came down Retreat Road where they were confronted by two gunmen who fired shots at the Mercedes, and it is believed the guy in front was the target. “The driver said the Mercedes rolled and he miraculously was not hit as the one guy fell on top of him.”

The mense in the Audi were not hurt despite several bullets hitting the car. TRACKED RIVALS: Silver Audi. Picture supplied “They were unharmed and stayed at the scene. It was also revealed that they were linked to Red from Kraaifontein, but at this stage it is not clear who was behind this. “This was clearly a planned hit on these men.”

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says cops are investigating cops are investigating two cases of four cases of attempted murder. “Steenberg police are investigating a double murder and four attempted murder cases after a shooting incident which occurred (Thursday, 2022-10-06) at about 11:45am at the corner of Retreat Road and Price George Drive, Steenberg,” says Van Wyk. He adds: “Members attended a complaint of shooting at the mentioned address, and on arrival found the bodies of two males aged 33 and 37 in a black Mercedes Benz.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive can be gang related. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Docket will be transferred to Anti Gang Unit for further investigation. “Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”