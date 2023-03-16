The Terrible Josters gang have been dealt a blow after two skollies were sentenced to life in the mang at the Bellville Regional Court. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the duo were busted after they opened fire on a house in Kalksteenfontein in May 2019.

“On Friday, May 24, 2019, two armed members of the Terrible Josters gang, who were notorious for gang violence in Kalksteenfontein, entered a house in Vygie Street and fired multiple gunshots at two victims in the bedroom,” Swartbooi explained. “One male sustained fatal injuries while another male sustained a gunshot wound. The suspects fled the scene of the crime.” Bellville Magistrates Court. He said SAPS Anti-Gang Unit detective Warrant Officer Elton Loggenstein had pursued all avenues in a bid to ensure the arrest of the suspects before Marco Canterbury and Heinrich Potgieter were busted.

“His persistence paid off when two males aged 34 and 36 were arrested and detained on charges of murder and attempted murder. “During a lengthy trial he faced a massive onslaught from the defence attorneys in a bid to derail him. Warrant officer Elton Loggenstein stated the facts, which were contained in the case docket and stood the test of time as a credible investigating officer.” On Tuesday, Canterbury and Potgieter were sentenced to life in prison and both declared unfit to possess firearms.