A gun-slinging gang boss from Parkwood, who has been threatening residents, has been busted after he was found sleeping with his gun under his pillow. Cops say the man known as “Duif” had a rude awakening on Wednesday morning when cops surrounded his hokkie in Dove Road.

Grassy Park Police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the 25-year-old man appeared on a wanted list after he allegedly threatened residents who asked him to stop shooting: “Duif is the new leader of the Mongrels and this comes amid the shift in the gangs due to the takeover by the Six Bobs. “Some of the Mongrels have gone over to the Six Bobs, Duif is leading his own team in Parkwood. “He threatened people after they asked him to stop shooting. But he never produced his firearm when the threat was made so a assault common case was opened.”

Laing says shortly after 7am on Wednesday cops went looking for Duif, who was previously convicted for possession of a firearm. CONFISCATED: Duif’s pistol with 10 rounds. Picture supplied “When they arrived he was sleeping with his girlfriend, 23, and he opened the door and he was informed of the charge. “During a search they found that there was a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition under the pillow.