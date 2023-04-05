Wynberg Magistrate’s Court was the scene of yet another gang fight on Tuesday which left one alleged skollie with multiple stab wounds. The incident resulted in the man collapsing just outside the court gates after he was allegedly attacked by more than 10 rival gang members.

According to a Daily Voice source, members of the Mongrels gang attacked a member of the Flakkas gang while he was on his way to court. DRAMATIC: The Wynberg court scene. “The ou who was stabbed is a Flakka from Vrygrond. Him and two others were appearing on a drug charge,” says the source. “He was near the shop when he was spotted by the Mongrels who attacked and stabbed him.

“They ran away in the direction of the taxi rank and discarded their clothes. Police ran after them but they disappeared into the crowd.” The source says as cops cordoned off the scene, a group of officers were sent into the courtroom. “They went in and still heard his name being called.

“The two guys they took are not suspects but his co-accused. “The ou survived but it’s not clear how many times he was stabbed. “He had mostly stab wounds to the lower back and was rushed to hospital.”

Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, says cops responded to the scene shortly after midday. "Upon arrival in Church Street at around 12pm, they found an unknown man who sustained multiple stab wounds to his body. "Reports suggested that the victim was attacked by 10 or more people in the road.

“The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Wynberg police are investigating a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.” Last year, a Lotus River skollie accused of stabbing a rival gang member to death during a brawl at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court was sentenced to 15 years in the mang by the Western Cape High Court.

Christopher Hukura, 24, was found guilty of the vicious attack on Chad Petersen during a violent clash between the Americans and Six Bobs gang on 24 July 2019. A video of the fight went viral on social media, showing Petersen bleeding to death on a courtroom bankie. The incident, caught on camera, showed the two opposing groups starting to moer mekaar when several of them pulled out knives.