A woman, who went to buy furniture in Seawinds on Monday, was shot and killed in gang crossfire. Muniera Samsodien, 48, was hit when a skollie ran in her direction as she was loading her goods.

The incident happened on Military Road just after 4pm, when thugs started shooting at mekaar. Muniera was shot while trying to run away from the hail of bullets. Muniera Samsodien, 48, was hit when a skollie ran in her direction as she was loading her goods. Picture: Leon Knipe A person close to the victim says: “She messaged me that morning and asked me to help her pick up the furniture from Seawinds.

“I was helping them to put the furniture into the vehicle and then we heard shots go off. “At the time I had no idea that she had been hit. “When I looked there were two men standing close by and they shot at a guy who ran into the house where she was.

“Their target managed to escape unharmed and the perpetrators got away.” He says Muniera, from Primrose Park, was alive for about 20 minutes before she sadly passed away. “The ambulance came about 20 minutes later but it was too late,” the witness said.

“There was an off-duty paramedic who tried to keep her alive.” NO ARRESTS YET: Paramedics and cops outside the house. Picture: Leon Knipe Muniera’s husband, who was at the scene, did not want to speak as he was busy with the police. Shocked residents stood outside the house while the police scoured the scene for clues.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no one has been arrested. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Monday at about 4.15pm in Military Road, Seawind, where a 48-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” he adds. “According to reports, the victim and her husband were busy loading furniture into their vehicle when she was caught in the crossfire when rival gang members were shooting at each other.