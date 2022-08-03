Parents of pupils at Merrydale Primary School in Mitchells Plain are fuming and want to know why their children were smacked around by a gang leader who had been invited by the principal and School Governing Body. Last Tuesday, the 27s gang leader known as “Sevens” was asked to have a talk with “naughty” children and in the presence of the principal and members from the SGB, klapped children “to the ground”.

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed the incident is currently under investigation. In a voice recording, a female member of the SGB apologised to parents and said Sevens was called to have a talk with some kids with gangster tendencies. “I am very upset at people who think I went to fetch Sevens om julle kinders warm te klap, that was not my decision. It was an SGB decision to help, they did not mean for him to come smack them because the children say ons is nog skombezos, dis os se skool, julle kan os niks maak’ie,” she says.

“To try and help them, we got Sevens in to come talk to them and what the road is like if you want to make that choice. Whatever happened got out of hand.” An upset parent says her 13-year-old brother and her son, who are both in Grade 7, were attacked by Sevens. “They had to be at a school programme that day and went to the feeding scheme to go eat first and they rocked up late to the programme” she says.

“As they came in, my brother was thrown against the board, one boy was hit with a broomstick and they got chucked out of the programme and went to class. “They were then called over the intercom to go to the office and as they arrived, the principal and members of the SGB were present and Sevens was sitting and then got up and just started smacking. “Hy het vir elke een soema twee klappe gegee and my brother started to cry because he did not know what was going on,” the mother says.