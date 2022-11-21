The brothers of a convicted gang boss from Parkwood are behind bars for allegedly killing an innocent man and then threatening to kill the cops who arrested them. The dramatic arrest in Moosa Walk on Thursday saw residents ganging up on police as they attempted to arrest one of the Bianchi brothers as they viciously attacked cops.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says cops were out on patrol on Thursday when they spotted one of the Bianchi broertjies who was wanted for killing an innocent man during a botched gang hit. The family was thrust into the limelight after their older brother Tasliem “Taliem” Bianchi was busted for gunning down seven-year-old Ezra Daniels during a gang shooting in 2017. LIFE CUT SHORT: Parkwood boy Ezra Daniels, seven, was shot dead by Taliem in 2017 The little boy was outside his parents’ home and was struck in the neck as Taliem, the leader of the Junky Funky Kids gang, opened fire on a rival gang member but missed.

He was convicted to life in the mang at the Western Cape High Court after pleading guilty in 2019. Laing says since Taliem’s conviction, his siblings have carried on with gang and drug activities, and had recently aligned themselves with the Six Bobs gang to fight off their rivals, namely the Americans and Mongrels. CONVICTED KILLER: Gangster Tasliem ‘Taliem’ Bianchi “During the arrest on Thursday, officers were looking for the one brother in connection with a murder which occurred in Parkwood Avenue a month ago,” Laing explains.

“An innocent man was killed in a case of mistaken identity, and he was identified as the shooter. “When they spotted him, they searched him and found him in possession of ammunition. “This is when his other brother came and incited the community to attack the police and said he was going to kill the officers. But they stood strong and arrested both of them.”

In a shocking twist, the brothers then carried out a robbery while in the police van of two other suspects arrested on a different case. “They were so brazen while in the van that they accosted two robbers and took their money and when the officers got to that station, they slapped them with additional charges,” says Laing. The duo will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today on an array of charges including murder, robbery, possession of ammunition, threatening a police officer and inciting violence.

Laing warns that death threats on cops will not be tolerated. “Our officers are doing their work to put a man away who murdered an innocent person in cold blood. “The incarceration of their brother has had no effect on their behaviour as they still do as they like and break the law,” he says.