The Youth Ambassadors for Christ are on a mission to bring positive change to Scottsdene. On Saturday, they held a youth rally on the sports field of Bernadino Heights High School in Kraaifontein where motivational speakers encouraged the youth to reach for their dreams, saying that there is hope in Scottsdene.

RACE TO THE FINISH LINE: Kids participating in a fun sack race Youngsters played sports like netball and soccer and fun sack races, while others performed spiritual dances. Organiser Sade Harmse of Youth Ambassadors for Christ says they want youngsters to turn to God in good times and bad times. ENCOURAGING: Sade Harmse “It was a great day where we encouraged the youth to say that there is hope in Scottsdene,” she says.

“We had motivational speakers and everyone enjoyed the fun day with netball and other sports on the field. “God has shown me that we as youth can make a difference and this is why I organised this event. “This is just the beginning of our programme at the Youth Centre in Scottsdene to assist those who are caught up in gangs and drugs.

“We want to give them a new life. “We aim to work with the youth every second Saturday to make a permanent and positive change in their lives. “We want to show our youth that there is more to life than the violence we see every day.

“We also want to thank our sponsors who assisted with food and drinks for the day.” Alhenrico Thomas from The Coffee Shop was on hand to demonstrate his barista skills and to speak to youngsters about starting their own business. Clinton Deelman, motivational speaker, said: “Everyone can make a new start, we as young people are going to make a change in Scottsdene.