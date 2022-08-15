The sliding door of opportunity has opened for taxi gaatjies to become legal drivers. This week, 30 sliding door operators will begin their journey to get their learner’s licences and ultimately their driver’s permit in a bid to help improve their employment prospects.

The group will join a project headed by the Wheatfield Estate Foundation Trust, Bazil’s Traffic School and the Caravelle and Lentegeur Taxi Association (CALTA) to professionalise the industry, reports Weekend Argus. An excited Johan November, 47, who has been working as a gaatjie for 20 years, said: “This can only be a benefit, because it’s scarce that we gaatjies get such opportunities. “I went for my learner’s twice. I used the money I got from my job as a gaatjie, but eventually life became too expensive and I couldn’t go again.

“I hope I will be sitting in the driver’s seat by next year.” Member of the Western Cape Legislature, Ricardo Mackenzie, who has been part of the learners project, said the aim was not only to improve the lives of gaatjies but also assure commuters that taxi drivers got their licences the proper way. The project would be funded by all three organisations, with the hope of more gaatjies coming on board.

“Nazeem from CALTA will be paying for the ID photos and printing of documents; Bazil’s traffic school and Wheatfield will do the bulk of it. He adds: “We want to get these gaatjies employed as taxi drivers and get the opportunity for them to become taxi owners, so it’s all about the commitment to the programme, and who is willing to come for classes and complete the (course).” Nazeem Abdurahman, former chairperson of South African National Taxi Council in the Western Cape, praised the project as a step in the right direction.