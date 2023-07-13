The family of an 18-year-old taxi gaatjie from Netreg are devastated after he was shot dead. Jayden Andrews was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the train tracks in Bonteheuwel on Wednesday morning.

He had left home in Plumbago Street after 10pm on Tuesday, said his hartseer ma Jessica. “He came to get his music box and left without saying where he was going, but I started getting worried when it got late and he still hadn’t returned home,” she adds. “He is usually outside till late but then he is in the road or ► opposite ◄ by the neighbour.

“But it’s unlike him not to come home because he needs to be on the taxi at 6.30am as he drives Bonteheuwel to Kaap.” His ouma Miriam says a klong came to tell them about Jayden’s body found on the tracks. Her grandson was not a gangster, she added. “He was a people’s person and not involved with the wrong people because almal ken hom,” Miriam says.

SCENE: Bontas tracks. Picture supplied Sergeant Samantha Adonis said the police are investigating a murder. “On Wednesday at about 8.46am, Bishop Lavis SAPS were informed of a body lying on the railway track next to Bonteheuwel. Upon their arrival they found the body of a 18-year old male person with a gunshot wound to the head,” Adonis confirms. According to Bontas ward councillor Angus McKenzie, this is the third such incident at the railway line recently.