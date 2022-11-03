A taxi gaatjie appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The meisie was on her way to Delft when she met the accused, Devan True, in Bellville last month.

She told police that he pretended to help her and that he would take her to where the Delft taxis stand. But when they got to Eerste River, he told her to exit the van and took her into bushes where he allegedly assaulted and raped her. The teen’s mom, 43, told the Daily Voice: “He kept her for four hours; when she got to the Bellville taxi rank it was around 6.30pm and she was rescued around 10pm.

“He promised to take her to the right taxis and she trusted him because he was with the taxi driver. “They both got off the taxi at a Shell garage in Eerste River and then he took her to the Faure bush and assaulted her, choked her until she passed out, and then he raped her. “He even tried to force her to take drugs but she refused.”

The Delft mom said her daughter was rescued by mense who heard her screams for help. “She saw houses with lights on and she alerted them. He ran away and was not arrested that night. “When she got home, she said nothing happened but later opened up to her sister,” she explained.

The mother said she went to Bellville taxi rank to report the matter. “They managed to track him down and then he was assaulted by the community members,” she added. “He was admitted to hospital under police guard. He appeared on October 20 and [yesterday] he was supposed to apply for bail.

“My daughter doesn’t want to hear anything about this case, she has changed a lot... she is withdrawn and sleeps before it’s dark, she is still very traumatised.” PICKET: Supporters at court. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Reports suggested that the complainant was a commuter in a taxi to Bellville. “An unknown man assisted when he became aware that she was somewhat confused.