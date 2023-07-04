A young taxi sliding door operator was gunned down while waiting for his lift to work on Monday morning. Bradwin Brown, 20, has been described as a happy, hard-working and respectful man who never brought trouble to his home.

A relative said the taxi gaatjie, originally from Mitchells Plain, moved to Manenberg where he lived with his girlfriend of two years and her family. “Bradwin wasn’t someone who walked outside. He would leave for work and come straight back home,” the relative explained. “He was that type of man who would give off their pay pakkie without asking questions.

More on this Jailed killer to piemp: Gangster to finger dik ding after being handed 170 years

“He was respectful, soft spoken and very humble, hy’t vir sy geld op ‘n honest manier gewerk.” She said on Monday, Bradwin got ready for work as usual and stood in Duinefontein Road at around 7.30am waiting for a Century City taxi to pick him up for his shift. But within a few minutes, the family received a call to say that Bradwin had been shot.

“I really don’t know who would do such a thing, as far as I know he wasn't involved with gangsters,” the family member added. She said all they are now hoping for are answers. “We want to know why and we want whoever is responsible to be caught; it’s because of them that we won’t be able to hear his voice anymore,” the heartbroken relative added.

TRAGEDY: Bradwin Brown’s body lying on Duinefontein Road on Monday morning. PICTURES: LEON KNIPE Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Manenberg SAPS opened a murder docket for further investigation. “This follows a shooting incident earlier today that claimed the life of a 20-year-old taxi assistant on the corner of Klipfontein and Duinefontein at about 7.30am,” he said. “It is alleged that the victim was waiting for his taxi when another taxi drove up towards him from which shots were fired by an unknown gunman, hitting and killing him instantly.”