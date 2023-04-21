A G4S security guard appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges relating to Thabo Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. Buti Masukela was arrested on Tuesday at the facility.

According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the 51-year-old faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. Masukela is due back in court on May 5 and 6, where he will join the other accused in the matter; Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S guard Senoh Ishmael Matsoara and CCTV technician, Teboho Lipholo. Regarding Masukela’s next court appearance, the State plans to oppose bail.

It is alleged that Masukela was either guarding the gate when the dead body was brought into the facility and passed off as Bester or was at the prison when Bester escaped. BRAZEN: Thabo Bester. (Photo by AFP) Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania last week after they fled the country following reports that Bester was still alive. They were brought back to SA via a private aircraft and have since been charged and appeared in court.