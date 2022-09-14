The sons of a popular Cape Flats moulana have been sent to the mang after the State has accused them of shooting and killing three men. Brothers Ebrahim and Yusuf Barendse made their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, alongside Ishmaeel Amardien, for the triple murder which rocked the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield.

Moulana Moegsien Barendse, 61, who is the leader of Pagad G-Force, was accused of threatening to skiet a teen from the area in March. The next night, the boy’s father Ricardo de Jager, 46, as well as two employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, were shot by a group of 10 manne who witnesses say were dressed like cops. GUNNED DOWN: Three manne killed by ouens ‘dressed up like police’. Picture: Leon Knipe Barendse was arrested and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm, but the charges were dismissed.

His two sons along with Amardien were gevang by the anti-gang unit over the weekend and charged with the triple murder. Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says after the shooting on March 31, Diep River Saps were called to the area, where cops found the bodies of the three ouens with gunshot wounds to their heads. He says police made a breakthrough in the case on Thursday night when they busted the trio.

During proceedings, their lawyer told the court that the accused deny the charges against them and would produce CCTV footage showing they were nowhere near the plek of the shooting. Wynberg Magistrate court However, the State opposed their release on bail and the brasse remain agter tralies. The case was postponed to September 20 for a formal bail hearing. The two men along with Amardien were sent to Pollsmoor Prison.