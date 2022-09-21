The bail application of the men accused of a triple murder in Southfield had to be postponed for an organised crime unit prosecutor. The three accused, Pagad G-Force leader and moulana Moegsien Barendse’s sons Ebrahim and Yusuf with Ishmaeel Amardien, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday afternoon.

They face three murder charges after Ricardo de Jager, as well as Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, were shot by a group of 10 men who were reportedly dressed in police gear, in March in Victoria Lodge informal settlement. Ricardo ran a scrapyard from his hokkie which has since been closed. Meyer and Jacobs were employees. They were arrested on September 8.

Last Wednesday, a lawyer for the accused told the court that his clients deny the charges against them and would produce CCTV footage showing they were nowhere near the place of the shooting. Advocate Jumat told the court he now represents the Barendses while Advocate Mia is defending Amardien. Both lawyers said they were prepared to go ahead with the proceedings, even though there was no one from the office of the director of public prosecution.

MURDER SITE: The bodies of the three ouens shot dead Mia argued: “Our clients were arrested on 8 September and their first appearance was four days later. “I believe that is enough time for the State to prepare for the matter. “The bail information is in the docket, the clients have prepared their affidavits and also the investigating officer is also ready.

“We could proceed with the bail application.” But, the case ended up being provisionally postponed until October 13 for an available prosecutor. Outside court, Ricardo’s sister Amanda Simpson said his moord has left her family in a bad way.

“My brother was the breadwinner, he worked for himself and his entire family,” she said. “They are now left with nothing because they had to close the scrapyard fearing that something else would happen. “His children have been left without food.