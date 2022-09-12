The sons of the Pagad G-Force leader are set to appear on triple murder charges at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were gevang over the weekend. Just months after charges were dropped against popular Cape Flats Moulana Moegsien Barendse for allegedly pointing a firearm at a teenager, his sons Yusuf and Ebrahim have been charged with the death of the laaitie’s father.

In April, the 61-year-old Moulana was accused of threatening to skiet a teen at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield. A GRUESOME FIND: Police found dead bodies of three men in an informal plek in Southfield. Picture: Leon Knipe The next night, the boy’s ou Ricardo de Jager, 46, as well as his employees Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs, were gunned down by a group of 10 manne who witnesses say were dressed in cop uniforms. Barendse later appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm, but the charges were dismissed.

On Friday morning, rumours did the rounds that Barendse’s sons had been busted for the triple murder by the anti-gang unit and were being held at Diep River Saps. NEWS: Story got mense talking Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “On 31 March 2022, Diep River police were called to a crime scene at Victoria Lodge informal settlement where they found the bodies of three males aged 42, 43 and 47, who sustained gunshot wounds to their heads. “The investigation was handed over to the anti-gang unit detectives to pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murders to book.

“On Thursday evening, the detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42, in connection with the murders. “The suspects are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court to face the charges against them.” LAY DOWN THE LAW: Diep River police busy investigating Speaking to the Daily Voice, Barendse says he is not willing to comment until his sons have appeared in court, but denies their involvement in G-Force.

“We have to wait until they appear, but they have nothing to do with this. They are not members of G-Force,” he says. “Ebrahim is a neighbourhood watch member in Grassy Park and Yusuf is not involved. “Even the case against me was withdrawn at the end of Ramadaan.