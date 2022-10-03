Residents in Klein Nederberg, where Tamia Botha was killed, say they are kwaad with the way the police are handling the case of the slain four-year-old girl. Tamia went missing last Sunday before she was found dead 24 hours later, in a sports bag dumped at a nearby school.

Two men, aged 37 and 40, were bust on Tuesday. They were due in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and Friday. However, mense say they went to court twice and both times were told the suspects were not on the roll. Councillor Leandra Mathee says: “The parents were not informed of the arrests until they went to give their statements to the police, again.

“The residents went to court on Thursday thinking the suspects would appear, and they didn’t; they were told that the case would be the following day. “On Friday they went and they were told that the suspects were released, and the police didn’t tell anyone.” She tells the Daily Voice that the residents then decided to look for one of the suspects.

“They suspected a guy who lives close to the school where the girl was dumped. “I saved him from the people and told the police about this and they came to take him, and they brought him back because they said there was no motive. “They asked if the parents owe anyone money and that could be the reason the suspect killed Mia, her parents don’t work.

“People are angry about this, the police have failed the people.” Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk insists two men were arrested and appeared in court. “The duo was sent to Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning to make their first appearance.”

However, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: "The matter was not on the court roll."