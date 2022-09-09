Hanover Park residents are up in arms after a single mom was shot and killed while walking to the winkel with her berk on Wednesday night. Hartseer residents gathered around the body of Una Lucas, 43, as paramedics declared her dead after she was shot in the head while going to get airtime.

Daughter Kirche Lucas, 26, says the family was inside their council flat in Oribi Court when they heard shots being fired shortly before 9pm. “I was here in the lounge and my mommy was walking with her boyfriend Apie [Nigel Fortune] to the shop to buy airtime,” she says. “We only heard two skote go off and then we realised my mother was shot.

SKOK: Una Lucas in Oribi Court. Picture: Leon Knipe Kirche says on arrival, she found Una, a mother of two, lying on the ground wearing a purple hoodie with a single gunshot wound to her head. According to witnesses, Una and her berk were walking through the court when they were confronted by a gunman, who shot Fortune, 28, then turned his gun on Una as she shouted for help. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the shooting and says cops were called to the plek at 8.30pm.

“The woman, aged 43, was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he says. “A 29-year-old man who also sustained gunshot wounds, was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“The motive for the attack is unknown. Philippi police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder,” Swartbooi adds. Kirche explains that they were waiting for feedback from the hospital about Fortune’s condition. “Apie was taken to hospital and my mommy was declared dead here in the court,” she says. We are waiting to hear if the doctors will take him into surgery.”

Kirche adds: “We are all confused and don’t know if it was a case of mistaken identity or if it was too dark to see she is a woman, but still I believe they could see it is a woman. “We don’t know why they shot Apie because he is not even from here, he is from Lavender Hill. He wasn’t even a gangster. “They were together for years and both of them were very funny and happy people.