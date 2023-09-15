The much-anticipated trial of self-proclaimed emo-chick, Corrine Jackson, was postponed for another month after both the presiding magistrate at Mitchells Plain Regional Court and several transcripts were not available for the matter to proceed. Jackson is accused of stabbing her ex-girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, to death at her home in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain in September 2017.

She then allegedly locked herself up in the bathroom, where she was later found by police with daggers. Jackson claimed she acted in self-defence when she stabbed Nadine more than 20 times. ACCUSED: Corrine Jackson. She is also facing a charge of contravening a protection order in an alleged incident that took place at Strandfontein Pavilion prior to the murder, where Nadine suffered a cracked skull.

Last year another woman opened a case claiming Jackson, who is out on bail, moered her in Vredehoek. Outside court on Thursday, Jackson, who sported a new orange hairdo, confronted the Daily Voice photographer, saying: “You guys are like missing out on the 10 other cases I have.” She was then whisked away by her new girlfriend.

Court Watch Brief member Linda Jones is not happy with all the postponements. “We cannot accept these delays within our justice system, it is really pathetic and it destroys the little faith the people might have,” she said. “First it was the accused changing attorneys, then the previous magistrate became ill; years later a new Legal Aid lawyer had to be appointed with whom the accused was not satisfied with.