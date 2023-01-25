The South African funeral industry is urging mense to bury their loved ones within four days of their death so as to alleviate the strain on parlours caused by load shedding. The intensified load shedding has seen numerous funeral parlours dealing with corpses that are quickly decaying in their refrigerated rooms when the krag slats af.

South African Funeral Practitioners Association’s (Safpa) national secretary-general Vuyisile Mabindisa said burying loved ones within four days or less will not only ease the pressure on funeral parlours, but will also mean that they can be buried with minimal decay. “The industry is seeing a large number of putrefied bodies being buried. “Burying one’s kin within four days or less is cost-effective and prevents families from seeing their departed ones in a poor state of decomposition,” Mabindisa said.

He said most of the industry is made up of small businesses that find it moelik to meet the increase in costs due to load shedding. “Covid-19 overburdened parlours due to the increase in deaths, and more recently, inflation and fuel hikes have cut into profits.” Mabindisa stated that parlours, by law, must have generators on site.

“But the price of purchasing and maintaining generators have become exorbitant and diesel prices to keep them running are above R21 per litre,” he added. In addition, businesses now have to brace themselves for Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff hike in April. With the current nationwide heatwave – combined with load shedding – the rate of decomposition in funeral parlours is skyrocketing, Mabindisa said.