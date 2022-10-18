Grassy Park cops are on the hunt for a dik ding 27s gang member who fled from the funeral of his skollie friend, leaving behind his gun and his bakkie at Klip Road Cemetery on Saturday. Station commander colonel Dawood Laing says following a high-profile hit on the M5 highway just over a week ago, which led to the deaths of Anthony “Amier” van der Watt and Jovellen “Juvies” van Wyngaardt, cops are now hunting their tjommie who did not say his final farewells as he was bang of cops.

The death of the duo caused a stir when they were found with multiple gunshot wounds while sitting inside a black Mercedes Benz. HIT: Two gang dik dinge were shot dead in larney Merc on M5. Picture: Supplied At the time, it was revealed that the dik dinge had been followed from Pollsmoor Prison where they were visiting inmates and while being driven home, they were followed and shot at the Retreat Road intersection. Laing says cops in the precinct were stationed at Klip Road Cemetery on Saturday as mourners gathered for Amier’s funeral.

“The officers were searching cars coming into the cemetery to avoid any gun salutes. “They noticed the silver Toyota bakkie and saw a gang member walk to the vehicle and he was seen busy behind the passenger seat. “When he noticed all the cars were being searched, he left his bakkie and ran away and abandoned his vehicle.”

Laing says officers searched the vehicle and found a .38 special revolver with four live rounds of ammunition wrapped in a sweater. “The same skollie was at the murder scene and is a well-known gangster. “We have his gun and his bakkie and an arrest is imminent. He was present at the murder scene on the M5 highway and is well-known,” adds Laing.

Meanwhile, the Daily Voice can reveal that Amier was set to stand trial alongside alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. LOADED: Cops with .38 special revolver. Picture: Supplied The duo, along with slain 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens, was charged for the murder of steroid Brian Wainstein and other crimes. According to the indictment, Amier is listed as “Accused 8” and was set to face charges of attempted murder, firearm related charges among others.