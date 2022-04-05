The family of a woman who was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend say they need funds to bury her.

Siphokazi Sithukuthezi, 26, was visiting her Wallacedene boyfriend on March 26 when she was murdered.

She was last active on WhatsApp at 1.30am and later that Sunday, her family received the dreaded call from the alleged killer’s neighbours.

Her sister Phathiswa, 38, says: “She was staying in TRA in Mfuleni and she met the suspect while he was fitting electricity in the area in the beginning of last year.

“That weekend she went to visit her boyfriend. I then received a call from a stranger telling me that something had happened to my sister.

“Our neighbour took us to Kraaifontein and when we got there, we found her on the bed, she had a bruised face and her neck had black marks. She had been assaulted and then strangled to death.”

She tells the Daily Voice that she doesn’t know what led up to the murder.

“When we got to the shack, he was in the van already.

“We begged the police not to arrest him before paying for what he did. We just wanted him to pay for the funeral because we are not working and Siphokazi was also unemployed.

“But the police refused and said they had to take him into custody.

“Now we need money just to feed people who will come and pay their last respects to Siphokazi. We have received some donations but we are still short of some things like groceries and chairs.”

If you would like to assist, call Phathiswa on 073 2927 339.

[email protected]