A former Kensington resident is hosting events to raise much-needed funds for local neighbourhood watch patrollers. Businessman Peter Harley, who owns Cape Town Record Label (CTRL) recently hosted a music concert at the Kensington Civic Centre, where he managed to raise R10 000.

The proceeds were handed over to three neighbourhood watches on Tuesday, namely Goliath Street Block Watch, Central State Watch and Sunderland Neighbourhood Watch Patrols, who each received a total of R3 333. “Safety is a basic human need. People with a sense of security and belonging are stabilised for learning, creating and innovation,” says Peter. Education has the potential to liberate one from poverty and is the key to unlocking the economic potential of our communities.

“My vision is to break the social and economic divide that exists in Kensington and Factreton. “I will take my people along with me with a strong collaborative spirit and work hard to eradicate the social and economic ills that plague our beloved community,” he says. Nabeel Eli, the treasurer for Goliath Watch, says the money will be put to good use.