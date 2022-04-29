DJs are getting together to raise funds for a new wheelchair for a disabled Blackheath teen. Keithan Isaks, 17, was diagnosed with streptococcus meningitis when he was just 10 days old after he stopped breathing.

Due to a lack of oxygen, his brain was damaged and he was in a coma for two weeks. The little boy was diagnosed with paraplegic cerebral palsy a few years later after doctors noticed his slow development. At the age of 13, he underwent a procedure to insert a VP Shunt at Tygerberg Hospital.

Keithan lives with his mother, Rosaline Isaks, 41, and also has a live-in carer to assist with daily activities such as washing, dressing, feeding, and playtime. Keithan is able to eat but uses non-verbal forms of communication. SUPPORT: Mom Rosaline with Keithan Isaks, 17 Rosaline says his current device is not suitable for their car, which makes travelling difficult and Keithan needs a new wheelchair.

Family friend Keenan Williams told the Daily Voice: “He requires maximum assistance in terms of his activities of daily living, he will require a mobility and posture support wheelchair to reduce postural deterioration (i.e. development of joint contractures, soft tissue contractures and pressure sores), respiratory disease, risk of aspiration and to enable improved social participation with his family and with his community.” There will be a fundraiser on Saturday, 30 April, at Reds2.0 in Ottery with entertainment by Julian Jules Abrahams of Reds 2.0, Desmond Jackson, aka Dessie D, DJ Rollstoel and live band Take 2 Kevin and Lesley. Entry is R50 per person and R70 for your cooler box.