A 12-year-old Grassy Park boy is ready to kick some ball after he was selected to take part in a soccer tournament being held in Palestine in June.

The Free Palestine Football Tournament will see 18 players from various nations play against local teams there.

The players were selected after competing in the Sporting Stepping Stones Tournament in March where the two winning teams from Cape Town and Johannesburg played against each other to win a spot on the international team.

Matthew Adams needs R20 000 by 31 May.

Matthew, who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo, plays the position of central defender and says the trip will bring him one step closer to his dream of being a professional footballer.

His proud mother Olivia Adams, 39, says she is eager to help her son’s soccer dreams come true, even though they live in a leaking two bedroom Wendy house with no money to spare.

“This is so unbelievable,” she says. “When Matthew was small he would always make a ball with newspaper and sellotape.

“My son has been invested in the game and I would love to see him succeed.”

Matthew shares a room with his three siblings and Olivia says: “My husband works alone and he provides for all six of us and we look after my father who’s a pensioner.

PROUD MOTHER: Olivia Adams

“He travels by public transport with the boys to whatever soccer field they need to be.

“Miguel, our other son, plays in Hout Bay and he and Matthew train four times a week.”

Olivia says the Wendy house is leaking badly and they throw a cover over whenever it rains.

The proud parents have since started a raffle to raise funds for the trip.

Matthew says: “I am really grateful for the opportunity and I'm praying for sponsorship to come through to make the trip happen for me.”

If you would like to assist the family, call Olivia on 062 458 6899.

[email protected]