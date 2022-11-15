Your December road trip is likely to be even more expensive than anticipated if you drive a petrol-powered car, but some much-needed relief could be on the cards for those with diesel vehicles. According to the latest data released by the Central Energy Fund on November 14, there is currently an under-recovery for petrol which, for the month so far, averages R1.14 for 95 Unleaded and R1.03 for 93 Unleaded.

On the upside, the latest daily data is showing smaller under-recoveries in the region of 50 cents for the two grades of petrol, primarily thanks to a stronger rand. This means that if current trends persist, the increase is likely to fall somewhere between 50 cents and 70 cents. On the diesel front, we’re currently seeing an over-recovery of 22 cents for 500ppm.

However, with the latest daily data being around R1.70 in the green, a decrease of more than R1 per litre at the beginning of next month is certainly looking plausible. And any relief can’t come soon enough. Diesel prices are at record highs, with 500ppm currently commanding a wholesale price of R25.48. 95 Unleaded petrol currently costs R22.22 at the coast and R22.87 in the inland regions, where 93 Unleaded retails at R22.57.