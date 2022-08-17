Motorists could be in for a big petrol price cut in September based on current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund. The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) indicated that 95 unleaded petrol is expected to drop by around R2.60 per litre, while 93 unleaded might go down by R2.45 per litre.

The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by around R2.30 a litre and the price of illuminating paraffin by almost R2 a litre. The price of oil this year soared to its highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March after Western countries imposed severe sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The easing of global oil prices followed weak manufacturing data in major economies which highlighted the darkening global economic outlook, reports IOL.