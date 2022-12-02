According to unaudited month-end data released by the Central Energy Fund, 95 Unleaded petrol is looking set to go up by around 27 cents per litre next week, while 93 Unleaded should see an increase in the region of 18 cents.

Diesel, on the other hand, is expected to come down substantially, with the data indicating a drop of R1.66 for 500ppm and R1.62 for 50ppm.