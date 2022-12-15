It might be too late for your December road trip, but early data shows that massive fuel price cuts next month could ease some of the Januworry stress. According to IOL Motoring, the Central Energy Fund’s unaudited data for the first 12 days of this month are showing huge over-recoveries for petrol and diesel.

Although it’s too early to make precise predictions, the signs are pointing to a petrol price cut of around R1.90 per litre, while diesel is looking poised to decrease by up to R3.00 per litre. This would bring the price of 95 Unleaded petrol down to around R20.90 at the coast, and diesel falling to R20.60. For the predictions to come true, the rand and international oil prices will need to remain stable for the remainder of the month.