South Africans have started taking to the streets in protest of unprecedented high fuel prices. Roads in and around the Mbombela CBD (Nelspruit) were on Wednesday blocked off by protesters.

IOL spoke to sources in Mbombela who confirmed that trucks and taxis were parked across roads in the CBD and the N4. John Meintjies from ACS Security, and who is part of the Lowveld Security Joint Operations Command (JOC), said taxi operators blocked off the roads using their minibus taxis. MAYHEM: Highway blocked in Mbombela. Picture: Supplied John Meintjies ACS Security “The first warning came out before 2am. Information came to us saying the taxi association was going to protest against the fuel prices.

“The protest did take a violent turn, as we heard that people were throwing stones in the CBD. Businesses in the CBD were also instructed to close,” Meintjies said. In the afternoon, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told IOL that the protest action had been cleared and that roads were open for motorists. Meanwhile, Sassa said the current inflation in fuel prices would have an adverse effect on South Africans.