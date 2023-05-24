South Africans were looking set for significant petrol and diesel price cuts of well over R1 a litre next month but a weak rand has denied that.
However, thanks to weaker international oil prices this month, the prices of petrol and diesel are still looking set to come down in June, albeit by less than R1.
The latest daily snapshot from the Central Energy Fund shows an average over-recovery of 97 cents a litre for the month, for both grades of petrol. If circumstances persist between now and month-end, the decrease will probably fall around 70c.
It’s a similar story with diesel prices which, earlier this month, looked poised for a R1.50 reduction. If the trends persist, that will probably decline to around 80 cents or less.