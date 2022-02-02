After a brief reprieve in January, South Africa’s fuel prices will once again move close to record levels in February, with 95 Unleaded petrol once again surpassing the R20 a litre mark in Gauteng.

On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said both grades of petrol would increase by 53 cents per litre, while low sulphur 50ppm diesel would rise by 79 c/l and 500ppm by 80 c/l.

This means that from today, a litre of 95 Unleaded will cost R19.42 at the coast and R20.14 in the inland regions.

