The latest daily snapshot released by the Central Energy Fund on Wednesday predicts a 25 cent increase for petrol, but that should be taken with a pinch of salt, says IOL. The latest daily figures show an over-recovery to the tune of 30 cents for petrol, and if that works its way into the equation between now and month-end – assuming that oil prices remain weak – a small price decrease in the petrol price is certainly plausible.

But it’s those with diesel vehicles who stand to benefit the most. The month-average is pointing towards a decrease in the region of 20 cents, but if current conditions persist it will almost certainly be much bigger than that as the latest daily figures are around 85 cents in the green. Illuminating paraffin, meanwhile, is looking set for a decrease of more than 70 cents.