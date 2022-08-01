The Department of Energy and Mineral Resources announced on Saturday evening that the prices of fuel were expected to drop slightly in August.
The decrease in international petroleum prices is driving the decreases but they are being offset by a weaker Rand/US dollar exchange rate.
Motorists will see a R1.32 per litre dip in the price of petrol, effective from Tuesday at midnight. Diesel is set to cost between 88 and 91 cents per litre cheaper.
Illuminating paraffin is the big winner as its wholesale price is set to decrease by R1.44 per litre.
The General Fuel Levy (GFL) will return to its normal rate of R3.93 per litre in August.