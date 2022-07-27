Everything is pointing towards substantial decreases for petrol and diesel in August.
While the rand-to-oil-price interactions in the coming week will have a bearing on the prices, current data is pointing towards price reductions of more than R1 a litre for both grades of petrol.
According to unaudited data released by the Central Energy Fund on July 26, the over-recovery so far points to a decrease of R1.89 for 95 Unleaded.
Unfortunately, what’s left of the “fuel tax holiday” is set to fall away next month, theoretically reducing the decrease to R1.14, reports IOL.