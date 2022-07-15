South Africans could enjoy fuel price cuts of anywhere between R1 and R2 if oil prices remain at current levels or lower.
The international price of Brent Crude oil dipped below $100 per dollar this week, trading at $99.50 yesterday, and this has turned South Africa’s fuel price equation in a positive direction for the first time in months.
A cut in fuel prices depends on a number of factors, including the performance of the rand and oil prices between now and the end of the month.
However, the average figure for the month so far indicates a decrease of 88 cents per litre for 93 Unleaded petrol and 82 cents for 50ppm diesel.